Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $511.433-525.381 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.75 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.83.

NYSE WAT traded up $6.02 on Thursday, reaching $287.29. 4,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.19. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

