Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $235,702.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $48.39 million and approximately $235,702.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00147441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00247214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

