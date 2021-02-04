Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 743 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38.

NYSE:W traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average of $274.28. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.