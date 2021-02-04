Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42.

On Monday, January 4th, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $284.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.