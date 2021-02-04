Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) EVP Daniel Bley Sells 4,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

