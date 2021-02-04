Wedbush Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,477.15.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,499.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

