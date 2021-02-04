Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNTV)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNTV) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CGNTV stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

