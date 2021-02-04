Wedbush Weighs in on Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

VYGR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. 3,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,352. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.