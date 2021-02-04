Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS: UNBLF):

1/29/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/10/2020 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$81.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $137.58.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

