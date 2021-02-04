Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $90,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

