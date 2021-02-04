Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.