Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.98.

NYSE WES opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 344,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.