Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.00. 2,563,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,147,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

