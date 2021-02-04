Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

