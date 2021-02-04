Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,870.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,690.02 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,765.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.