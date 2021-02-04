Whittier Trust Co. Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,646.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

