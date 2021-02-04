Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

