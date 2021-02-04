Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $19,485,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 693,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 251,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

