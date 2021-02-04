Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

