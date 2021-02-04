Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $22,750,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.