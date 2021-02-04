Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.