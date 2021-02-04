Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $468,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $21,874,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $10,139,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

