Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of -730.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

