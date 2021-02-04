Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

