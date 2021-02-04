Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.