Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,560,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

NYSE:SLB opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

