Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 7,244 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

