Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 86,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 16,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

