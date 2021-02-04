Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

