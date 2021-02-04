William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,120,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

