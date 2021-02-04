William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

