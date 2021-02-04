William Pridgen Buys 3,500 Shares of Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Stock

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $26,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 727,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,107.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, William Pridgen acquired 1,500 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

