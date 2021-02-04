Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $110.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.94.

WSM opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

