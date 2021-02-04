WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $26.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

