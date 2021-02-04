WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,350 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 806% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

