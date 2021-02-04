Winning Points Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 116,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 24,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

