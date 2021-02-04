Winning Points Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. Ontrak makes up about 6.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Ontrak worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,593. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

