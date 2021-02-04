Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents accounts for 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Cytosorbents worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,533. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $501.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

