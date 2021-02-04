Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $11.40 on Thursday, reaching $735.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $723.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

