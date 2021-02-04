Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.