WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.18

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 15910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $5,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,822,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 643.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

