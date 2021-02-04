Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,115.13 ($53.76).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 4,822 ($63.00) on Wednesday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,426.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,878.38.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

