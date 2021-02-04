Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of WLFDY stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

