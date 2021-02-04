Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.28. 14,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.