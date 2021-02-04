Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Cap of $802,175.47

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $802,175.47 and approximately $61,178.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,581.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.70 or 0.04410897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00405002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.01166954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00485170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00403701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00247020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

