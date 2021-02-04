Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Workday by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $258.63 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $261.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

