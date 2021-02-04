Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.08

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $259.08 and last traded at $256.74, with a volume of 269874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Workday by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

