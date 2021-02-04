Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Short Interest Update

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,263 shares of company stock worth $10,406,390. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,776,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of WK opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $103.89.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

