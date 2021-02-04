Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Trading Down 3.1%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

Workspace Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

