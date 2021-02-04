Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on WKPPF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

